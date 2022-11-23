Updated Lineup for AAW The Windy City Classiv XVII

– AAW Pro Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the promotion’s Windy City Classic XVII event. It’s scheduled for Friday, November 25 in Merrionette Park, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Highspots.tv. Here’s the lineup:

* AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defends against 2022 JLMT Winner “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin

* AAW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defends against Sierra

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jah-C & Calvin Tankman defends against former champions Hammerstone & Ace Perry

* Dog Collar Chain Match: Fred Yehi vs. Manders

* Bourbon Street Fight: Mike Bennett vs. Hartenbower

* Blake Christian vs. Zachary Wentz

* SCHAFF, Russ Jones & Heather Reckless vs. Joe Alonzo, Solomon Tupu & Conan Lycan with Chuck Smooth

* Ladder Match – Winner Gets A Shot At The Heritage Championship: Ren Jones vs. Nate Webb vs. Gringo Loco vs. Levi Everett vs. Gary Jay vs. Shane Hollister

* Mance Warner vs. Silas Young

* Plus: AAW Heritage Champion: Davey Vega