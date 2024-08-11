Updated Lineup For AEW All In

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the lineup for All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25 has been updated. That lineup includes:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship, Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Casino Gauntlet Match

Zero Hour

* Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway