wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW All In
August 10, 2024 | Posted by
After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the lineup for All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25 has been updated. That lineup includes:
Main Card
* AEW World Championship, Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
* AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker
* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Casino Gauntlet Match
Zero Hour
* Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway