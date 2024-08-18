Updated Lineup For AEW All In

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, two matches were added to AEW All In, while another match has a stipulation added. First, it was announced that the Young Bucks will defend the World tag team titles against both FTR and The Acclaimed. Meanwhile, The Patriarchy will defend the Trios titles against the House of Black, the Bang Bang Gang and a fourth team in a London Ladders match. Here’s the updated lineup:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship, Title vs. Career: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker

* Coffin Match for AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Last Chance Match for FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

* London Ladders Match for AEW World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. TBD

* Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy, others TBD

Zero Hour

* Winning Team Choose Stipulation For All Out: Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway