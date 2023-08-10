Updated Lineup For AEW All In

AEW has an updated card for All In following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 27th at Wembley Stadium in London and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya OR Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker OR The Bunny

* Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting