Updated Lineup For AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for Collision following this week’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Texas Death Match: Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson

* Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Rob Van Dam & Hook vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart