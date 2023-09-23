wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Collision
AEW has an updated lineup for Collision following this week’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Texas Death Match: Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson
* Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Rob Van Dam & Hook vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart
