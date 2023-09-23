wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For AEW Collision

September 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for Collision following this week’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Texas Death Match: Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson
* Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Rob Van Dam & Hook vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

