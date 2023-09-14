wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
September 13, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite after this week’s show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesdy on TBS:
* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Samoa Joe
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston
* AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya vs. Toni Storm
* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin & Sting
* Sammy Guevara vs. Chris Jericho
