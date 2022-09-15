wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
September 14, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, which will feature four titles on the line. You can see the updated card below for the special episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW Interim World Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
More Trending Stories
- Pat Buck Returns To Work For AEW After Recent Suspension, Update On Other Suspended Wrestlers
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
- MJF Reacts To Jimmy Korderas Saying He Shouldn’t Reference WWE
- Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE