Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, which will feature four titles on the line. You can see the updated card below for the special episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Interim World Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Orange Cassidy