Updated Lineup for AEW Dynamite Includes Women’s Title Match

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, AEW announced another match and segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite. Hikaru Shida will now defend the AEW Women’s World title against Anna Jay. The lineup includes:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

* FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Rob Van Dam

* The Lucha Bros vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole

* Mandatory JAS meeting