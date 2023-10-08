Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the lineup for next week’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite is updated. Ruby Soho will be banned from ringside for the women’s title match. Meanwhile, Christian Cage said he would explain his refusal to team with Adam Copeland then.

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Ruby Soho banned from ringside)

* Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Christian Cage explains his actions