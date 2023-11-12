Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear – Two Matches Added

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, two matches were added to the lineup of next week’s Full Gear PPV. A four-team match for the AEW World tag team title match was set for the show, with Ricky Starks and Big Bill defending. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander is set to defend the TBS title in a three-way match. Julia Hart defeated Willow Nightingale to become one of the opponents. The other will be either Skye Blue or Red Velvet, depending on a match that happens next week. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

* Texas Deathmatch: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue OR Red Velvet

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. The Kings of the Black Throne vs. FTR vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico)

* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) and TBD vs. The Gunns (ZERO HOUR)