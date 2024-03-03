Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution

Following tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, here is the updated (and possibly final) lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Revolution PPV. The event takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum and features Sting’s last match.

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* All-Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin

* Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Zero Hour Pre-Show

* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue

* The Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Private Party & Willie Mack