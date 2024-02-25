Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, here is the updated lineup for next Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV. It happens at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 3.

* Sting’s Last Match, Tornado Tag Rules for AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Meat Madness: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. More TBD

* Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli