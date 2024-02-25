wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution WT Image Credit: AEW

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, here is the updated lineup for next Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV. It happens at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 3.

* Sting’s Last Match, Tornado Tag Rules for AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks
* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* Meat Madness: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. More TBD
* Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Joseph Lee

