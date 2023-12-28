Updated Lineup For AEW Worlds End

AEW has an updated card for Worlds End after tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on December 30th from Long Island, New York live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

* Continental Classic Finals: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Riho

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Abadon

* AEW TNT Championship No Disqualification Match: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Miro

* Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

Zero Hour

* Battle Royale For Shot At AEW TNT Championship: Competitors TBA