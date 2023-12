AEW has an updated card for Worlds End after tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on December 30th from Long Island, New York live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Continental Classic Finals: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Winner

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Riho