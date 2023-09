After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, three matches are official for WrestleDream in Seattle on October 1. The latest addition is FTR vs. Aussie Open for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. You can see the lineup below:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland