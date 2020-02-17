Updated Lineup For April’s 80s Wrestling Con 3 in New Jersey

80s Wrestling Con has released an updated lineup for their latest convention, which will take place in Freehold, New Jersey on April 18th. The show will take place at iPlay America from 10 AM to 3 PM ET.

THe updated lineup advertises live appearances by Honky Tonk Man, Zeus, Lex Luger, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, the Rock N’ Roll Express, Teddy Long, David Schultz, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff (Andre the Giant’s daughter), Dutch Mantell, Sean Mooney, Larry Zbyszko, Tony Garea, The Conquistadors, Sam Houston, Mick McGuirk, Ted Arcidi, The Haiti Kid, and Ivan Putski. All the live appearances will do photo ops and signings from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

In addition, the following guests will be at the vendor tables: The Ascension, Dean Malenko, Terri Runnels, Bill DeMott, Mario Mancini, Crowbar, Bill James, and Davey O’ Hannon.

The convention’s attractions are listed as follows:

COOL, COCKY, BAD- LIVE! He’s got long sideburns and his hair slicked back, he coming to your town in a pink Cadillac! The Honky Tonk Man will take the stage LIVE at 80’s Wrestling Con 3 to perform his smash hit COOL, COCKY, BAD! ALPHABETICAL SLAM: MAKING THE WWE ENCYCLOPEDIA ALPHABETICAL SLAM: Making The WWE Encyclopedia with Co-Author of Volumes 1 & 2, Brian Shields will take place LIVE on stage at 80’s Wrestling Con 3! How much work and time was put into creating something like this? How did the idea first come about? How long did it take to make? How many times did they go back and add names? Did they ever think it would become such a huge autograph collecting tool? All these questions and YOURS will be answered at 80’s Wrestling Con 3! You will also have an opportunity to get your Encyclopedias signed by the author, which is super cool. This is a really unique event for all our collectors! TEXAS ONE-TWO STEP DANCE CONTEST HOSTED BY SAM HOUSTON Get your dance shoes ready for 80’s Wrestling Con 3 because you will have a chance to enter our special Texas One-Two Step Dance Contest hosted by Sam Houston! The winner will get a Cowboy hat autographed by Sam! 80’s WRESTLING FAMILY FEUD Presented By Hell’s Kitchen Hot Sauce 80’s Wrestling Family Feud will be at 80’s Wrestling Con 3 on April 18th! It will pit Team Dutch Mantell, with four lucky fans vs. Team Teddy Long, with four lucky fans! It will be hosted by the owner of Hell’s Kitchen Hot Sauce, Ron Menin! This has all the making to steal the show at 80’s Wrestling Con 3! 80’s WRESTLING COSPLAY The highlight of 80’s Wrestling Con 2 was the Halloween Costume Contest. It was such a huge hit, that we had to bring it back again for 80’s Wrestling Con 3! So come dressed as your favorite 80’s Wrestler on April 18th! The fans will decide who wins and the winner will bring home an 80’s Wrestling Cosplay Championship Belt! 80’s WRESTLING FACE PAINTING You can get your face painted like your favorite 80’s Wrestler at 80’s Wrestling Con 3! There will be an 80’s Wrestling Con Face Painting Booth! Tons of wrestlers wore face pain in the 80’s and you can get your face painted like one on April 18th. WEEKEND OF CHAMPIONS: THE TELL-ALL STORY OF THE CREATION OF WRESTLING CONVENTIONS There wouldn’t be any 80’s Wrestling Con, Big Event, Icons of Wrestling, Starrcast, Gathering, NWA Legends Fanfest, Legends of The Ring, etc without John Arezzi. He was the original. He was the creator of wrestling conventions. He’s a pioneer in the wrestling business and now he will take center stage at 80’s Wrestling Con 3 and tell us how he created it all. We are all excited for Weekend of Champions: The Tell-All Story of The Creation of Wrestling Conventions on April 18th in Freehold, NJ at iPlay America! 80’s STAR MAKER WITH MARIO MANCINI The 80’s Star Maker with Mario Mancini will take the stage at 80’s Wrestling Con 3! Mario wrestled everyone in WWF, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Jesse Ventura, Paul Orndorff, Honky Tonk Man, Kamala, Demolition, Haku, King Kong Bundy, Big Boss Man, Hercules, Rick Rude, Rick Martel, Ted DiBiase, Mr. Perfect, Dino Bravo, Greg Valentine, One Man Gang, Brutus Beefcake, Islanders, Ron Bass, Harley Race, Iron Sheik, Nikolai Volkoff, Butch Reed, Bob Orton, Don Muraco, Hart Foundation, Sika, Jake Roberts, Funk Brothers, Adrian Adonis, Big John Studd, and so many others. Mario will talk about wrestling all of them and some great stories from the 80’s!

