wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor
September 22, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH Wrestling presents Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view later this Friday, September 27. The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated lineup.
* Ring of Honor Champion Matt Taven vs. Rush
* ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs Bandido and Mark Haskins
* Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Angelina Love
* Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament: Kenny King vs. PCO
* Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament: Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana
* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King (Free Pre-Show Match)
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore and Don Callis on the Importance of Impact Coming to AXS, Reaction Backstage
- UPDATED: Matt Riddle Comments on Goldberg/Dolph Ziggler Altercation Video
- Young Bucks Comment On NXT, Believe Full Sail Crowd Might Get Tired
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage