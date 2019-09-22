Updated Lineup for Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor

– ROH Wrestling presents Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view later this Friday, September 27. The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated lineup.

* Ring of Honor Champion Matt Taven vs. Rush

* ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs Bandido and Mark Haskins

* Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Angelina Love

* Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament: Kenny King vs. PCO

* Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament: Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King (Free Pre-Show Match)