Updated Lineup for Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Death Before Dishonor

– ROH Wrestling presents Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view later this Friday, September 27. The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated lineup.

* Ring of Honor Champion Matt Taven vs. Rush
* ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs Bandido and Mark Haskins
* Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Angelina Love
* Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament: Kenny King vs. PCO
* Final Battle Number One Contender Tournament: Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana
* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Jeff Cobb vs. Brody King (Free Pre-Show Match)

