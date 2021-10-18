Updated Lineup For House of Glory Born Again

House of Glory has an updated lineup for their Born Again show, which will be their first live event since the pandemic started. You can see the updated lineup below for the show,which takes place on November 12th from Jamaica, Queens, New York and airs live on FITE TV:

* Will Ospreay vs. The Amazing Red

* House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion TJP vs. Low Ki vs. Charles Mason

* Ken Broadway vs. Rocky Romero

* Ivellise Velez vs. Violette

* Ace Austin vs. Smiley vs. Joey Silver vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Mighty Mante vs. Encore