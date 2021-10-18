wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For House of Glory Born Again
House of Glory has an updated lineup for their Born Again show, which will be their first live event since the pandemic started. You can see the updated lineup below for the show,which takes place on November 12th from Jamaica, Queens, New York and airs live on FITE TV:
* Will Ospreay vs. The Amazing Red
* House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion TJP vs. Low Ki vs. Charles Mason
* Ken Broadway vs. Rocky Romero
* Ivellise Velez vs. Violette
* Ace Austin vs. Smiley vs. Joey Silver vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Mighty Mante vs. Encore
Big matches back in the Big Apple 🍎
Your OFFICIAL #BORNAGAIN poster is HERE 🔥
[#BORNAGAIN | Friday Nov 12th | LIVE on @FiteTV]
Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/okEg2aV5ps pic.twitter.com/JDAKeicbC7
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Planning More Changes For Karrion Kross Character, Still No Scarlett
- WWE Slashing Prices For Debut at UBS Arena In Long Island
- Brian Cage On Impact Wrestling Not Allowing Him To Appear At AEW Double or Nothing 2019
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Being Motivated By Competition, Wanting To Work More With CM Punk On Commentary