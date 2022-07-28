wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for House of Glory High Intensity Manhattan Debut
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, House of Glory is going to make the company’s Manhattan, New York debut on August 28 at Terminal 5. Here’s the updated lineup (h/t PWInsider):
* House of Glory Championship Tournament Finals: Jacob Fatu vs. Brody King
* Low Ki vs. Killer Kross (First Time Ever Matchup)
* The Amazing Red vs. Malakai Black (First Time Ever Matchup)
* inaugural Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal – the winner of which will receive a HOG Championship match of his choice
* The Briscoes vs. Mane Event
* Pro Wrestling NOAH star Naomichi Marufuji set to make HOG debut
* Eddie Kingston set to appear
The event will be streamed live on FITE TV.
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kevin Dunn Killing WWE Pitches Because the Women Weren’t ‘Pretty’
- Becky Lynch Shares Story on Asking Vince McMahon About Taking Time Off
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’