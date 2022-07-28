Updated Lineup for House of Glory High Intensity Manhattan Debut

– As previously reported, House of Glory is going to make the company’s Manhattan, New York debut on August 28 at Terminal 5. Here’s the updated lineup (h/t PWInsider):

* House of Glory Championship Tournament Finals: Jacob Fatu vs. Brody King

* Low Ki vs. Killer Kross (First Time Ever Matchup)

* The Amazing Red vs. Malakai Black (First Time Ever Matchup)

* inaugural Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal – the winner of which will receive a HOG Championship match of his choice

* The Briscoes vs. Mane Event

* Pro Wrestling NOAH star Naomichi Marufuji set to make HOG debut

* Eddie Kingston set to appear

The event will be streamed live on FITE TV.