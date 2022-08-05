Updated Lineup For Impact Emergence

Impact has an updated lineup for next week’s Impact Emergence following this week’s show. You can check out the full card below for the special, which airs on Impact! Plus next Friday:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. VXT

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey OR Rocky Romero vs. Jack Evans

* Honor No More vs. Bullet Club

If Honor No More loses, they must disband.

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus

* Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

* Violent By Design vs. Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA