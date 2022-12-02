wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:
* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James
BREAKING: @JordynneGrace vs @MickieJames goes down at #HardToKill on Friday, January 13th at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA!
TITLE VS CAREER!
Hard To Kill: https://t.co/RUIWRibrfE
Fallout: https://t.co/prfAaqpAcA
Two Day Combo: https://t.co/9WlXd38RM1 pic.twitter.com/iAEZ2HYWvt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992
- Eric Bischoff On What Metric He Paid Attention To After Vince McMahon Retired
- Dakota Kai Reveals Her Talks With Promotions Outside WWE Following Her Release
- Mick Foley Reveals Why He Stopped Staying With Fans, Couch Surfing As WWE Champion