Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:

* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

