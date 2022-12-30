wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
December 29, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:
* Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray
* Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus
* Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
More Trending Stories
- Sting Has A Plan For His Last Match, Says He Won’t Do Singles Matches Anymore
- Triple H Reportedly Planning To Sign More ‘Standout’ Talent In 2023
- Eric Bischoff On His Initial Impressions of Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone In WCW, Firing JR
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite