Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:

* Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray

* Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus

* Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards