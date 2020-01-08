wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard to Kill
January 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for their Hard to Kill PPV following Tuesday’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place on Sunday from Dallas, Texas and airs on FITE and PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
* Call Your Shot Trophy Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin
* Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam
* Moose vs. Rhino
* Madman Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock
