Updated Lineup For Impact Knockouts Knockdown
September 30, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for next month’s Knockouts Knockdown following Thursday’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Knockouts Knockdown Tournament: Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, More TBA
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Decay vs. The Influence
BREAKING: @FearHavok and @WeAreRosemary will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against @MadisonRayne and @TenilleDashwood on October 9th at #KnockoutsKnockdown!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/Fw5F8RZfHr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
