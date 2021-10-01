wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Impact Knockouts Knockdown

September 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for next month’s Knockouts Knockdown following Thursday’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Knockouts Knockdown Tournament: Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, More TBA
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Decay vs. The Influence

