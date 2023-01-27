wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender
January 26, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
