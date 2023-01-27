wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender

January 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact No Surrender 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact No Surrender, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading