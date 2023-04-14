Updated Lineup For Impact Rebellion 2023

Impact Wrestling has updated their lineup for Rebellion following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on Sunday on PPV:

Main Card

* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Kushida

* Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Ultimate X Impact WOrld Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

* Hardcore War: Team Bully (Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich) vs. Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelly, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian, Bhupinder Gujjar)

* Last Rites Match: PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

* Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Dirty Dango vs. The Design

Countdown to Rebellion

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Death Dollz

* Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Shera