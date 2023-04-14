wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Impact Rebellion 2023

April 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has updated their lineup for Rebellion following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live on Sunday on PPV:

Main Card
* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Kushida
* Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Ultimate X Impact WOrld Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
* Hardcore War: Team Bully (Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich) vs. Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelly, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian, Bhupinder Gujjar)
* Last Rites Match: PCO vs. Eddie Edwards
* Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Dirty Dango vs. The Design

Countdown to Rebellion
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Death Dollz
* Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Shera

