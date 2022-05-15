wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact Slammiversary 2022 PPV
May 14, 2022 | Posted by
Following tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, the Slammiversary PPV lineup has been updated. The event takes place in Nashville on June 19, check out the updated card below:
* Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young.
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers.
* Ultimate X: X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. additional competitors to be announced.
* Queen of the Mountain: Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie.
