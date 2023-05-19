wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact Under Siege
May 18, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Under Siege following this week’s episode. You can check out the updated card below for the event, which takes place on May 26th and airs on Impact+ and YouTube Impact Insiders:
* Impact World Championship No DQ Match: Steve Maclin vs. PCO
* Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin
* Six-Way Impact World Championship #1 Contenders Scramble Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley
* Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw
* Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King
* Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and TBA vs. The Design (Big Kon, Deaner, Alan Angel
