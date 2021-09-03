wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Impact Victory Road
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Victory Road following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs September 18th on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin
