Updated Lineup For Impact Victory Road

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Victory Road

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Victory Road following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs September 18th on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

