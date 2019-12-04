Updated Lineup For Impact/Pro Wrestling Revolver No Surrender

– An updated lineup is out for Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Revolver’s “No Surrender” show this weekend. The updated card for the show, which takes place on December 7th in Dayton, Ohio, is as follows:

* IMPACT World champion Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann

* IMPACT Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok

* IMPACT X-Division Tables Match: champion Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Hoss Fight Scramble: MADMAN Fulton vs. MOOSE vs. Brian Cage vs. Ace Romero vs. Willie Mack

* Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary

* Michael Elgin vs. Larry D

* Also featuring: Rhino and more

You can get tickets here.