Updated Lineup For MLW Battle Riot

Five more competitors are set for this month’s MLW Battle Riot following tonight’s MLW: Fusion. Lance Anoa’i, Bandido, Richard Holliday (w/ Alicia Atout), Juicy Finau, and KC Navarro have been added to the match, which takes place on June 23rd in New York City.

The five join Matt Cross, Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu, Budd Heavy, Alex Kane, Killer Kross, Mini Abismo Negro, EJ Nduka, Calvin Tankman, Marshall Von Erich, and Ross Von Erich in the match, which takes place at the Melrose Ballroom.