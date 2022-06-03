wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For MLW Battle Riot
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
Five more competitors are set for this month’s MLW Battle Riot following tonight’s MLW: Fusion. Lance Anoa’i, Bandido, Richard Holliday (w/ Alicia Atout), Juicy Finau, and KC Navarro have been added to the match, which takes place on June 23rd in New York City.
The five join Matt Cross, Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu, Budd Heavy, Alex Kane, Killer Kross, Mini Abismo Negro, EJ Nduka, Calvin Tankman, Marshall Von Erich, and Ross Von Erich in the match, which takes place at the Melrose Ballroom.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown
- Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE