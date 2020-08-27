wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s special episode of NXT, which airs on Tuesday. You can see the updated card below. The show airs Tuesday instead of Wednesday due to the NHL playoffs on USA Network.
The lineup is:
* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor
* Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango
* Wade Barrett returns for commentary
