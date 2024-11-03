Updated Lineup For Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced another match and segment for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ricochet will team with a mystery partner against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Meanwhile, the Hurt Syndicate will be live.

* Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

* Ricochet & Mystery Partner vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the ring

* The Hurt Syndicate will appear