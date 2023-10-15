Updated Lineup For Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, several matches were added to Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Houston. The lineup includes:

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Juice Robinson, Dustin Rhodes, 10 others TBD

* Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega

* Sting will address the fans

* Toni Storm debuts her latest blockbuster film

* Jim Ross has a sit down interview with Nick Wayne and his mom