Updated Lineup For Next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
October 14, 2023 | Posted by
After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, several matches were added to Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Houston. The lineup includes:
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Juice Robinson, Dustin Rhodes, 10 others TBD
* Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega
* Sting will address the fans
* Toni Storm debuts her latest blockbuster film
* Jim Ross has a sit down interview with Nick Wayne and his mom