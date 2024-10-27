wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision
October 26, 2024
Three matches are currently set for next week’s AEW Collision, including a women’s title match and more. You can find the updated lineup for the show below.
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay
* Day of the Dead Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander
Is Thunder Rosa ready to handle the wrath of THUNDER HARLEY!?
We'll find out NEXT WEEK on Día de Muertos!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@harleycameron | @thunderrosa22 | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/myn0tdCMu9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024