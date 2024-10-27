wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision

October 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Three matches are currently set for next week’s AEW Collision, including a women’s title match and more. You can find the updated lineup for the show below.

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay
* Day of the Dead Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander

