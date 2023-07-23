Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision

Two more matches were announced for next week’s AEW Collision, in addition to the previously announced tag team title match. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Adam Cole & MJF

* Ladder Match for Andrade’s Mask: Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade el Idolo

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns