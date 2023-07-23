wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Two more matches were announced for next week’s AEW Collision, in addition to the previously announced tag team title match. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Adam Cole & MJF
* Ladder Match for Andrade’s Mask: Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade el Idolo
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading