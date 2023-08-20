Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s AEW Collision, another segment was announced to the stacked card for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay will have a contract signing ahead of their match at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. The Hardys

* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

* The Elite vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* Renee Paquette speaks with MJF

* Renee Paquette speaks with Adam Cole

* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship

* FTR have a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks

* Chris Jericho & Will Ospreay contract signing