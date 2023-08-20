wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 19, 2023 | Posted by
During tonight’s AEW Collision, another segment was announced to the stacked card for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay will have a contract signing ahead of their match at All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. The Hardys
* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix
* The Elite vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns
* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne
* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* Renee Paquette speaks with MJF
* Renee Paquette speaks with Adam Cole
* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship
* FTR have a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks
* Chris Jericho & Will Ospreay contract signing
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Clarifies His Comments About CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo, Doesn’t Trust Secondhand Info
- Edge Addresses Crowd After Beating Sheamus On WWE Smackdown, Says It Was His Last Match In Toronto
- AEW Executives, Roster Members Were Reportedly Surprised By Cash Wheeler Arrest
- Update on Why Kairi Reportedly Wants To Return To WWE