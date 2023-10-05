wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated lineup for next week’s special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on TBS:
* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida
* Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
* Jay White vs. Hangman Page
* Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
