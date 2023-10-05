wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-10-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated lineup for next week’s special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on TBS:

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida
* Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
* Jay White vs. Hangman Page
* Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

