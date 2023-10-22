Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII, here’s the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

* Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (c) vs. Juice Robinson

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page & The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay

* Orange Cassidy & Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

* Tony Khan has a gift for Sting

* Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Chris Jericho