Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 21, 2023 | Posted by
After tonight’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII, here’s the updated lineup for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
* Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (c) vs. Juice Robinson
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page & The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay
* Orange Cassidy & Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli
* Tony Khan has a gift for Sting
* Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Chris Jericho
