Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, several matches were added to Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Mark Briscoe challenged Jay White to a match, with Jay White’s AEW World title match at Full Gear on the line. Elsewhere, Alex Abrahantes challenge Swerve Strickland on Penta’s behalf, and that match was made official as well. Later on in the show, Samoa Joe accepted a ROH World TV title challenge from Keith Lee. Finally, Red Velvet returns after a year away to face Julia Hart.

The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* World Title Shot on the Line: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Keith Lee

* Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet