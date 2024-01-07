Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Two more matches for AEW Dynamite have been announced, along with a stipulation for one previously announced match. It was revealed that Sting and Darby Allin will face the Don Callis Family in a Texas Tornado match. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli will battle Hangman Page. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Texas Tornado Tag Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe