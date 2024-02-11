Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, several matches and segments were announced for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

* Winner Gets Shot at TNT Championship: Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland

* Toni Storm’s Newest Film ‘Wet Ink’ Premieres