Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, another match and segment were announced for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. There will be an ‘all-star’ eight-man tag, as well as a face-to-face with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Commercial-Free: MJF vs. RUSH

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBA

* Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Dante Martin vs. Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa contract signing

* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay go face-to-face