Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 20, 2024
A new match was added for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature the in-ring return of Britt Baker. She will face Hikaru Shida, who picked up a win on tonight’s Collision. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Blood & Guts: Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & The Acclaimed vs. The Elite & Hangman Page
* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
* The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May
* We’ll hear from MJF
