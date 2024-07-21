Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new match was added for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature the in-ring return of Britt Baker. She will face Hikaru Shida, who picked up a win on tonight’s Collision. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Blood & Guts: Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & The Acclaimed vs. The Elite & Hangman Page

* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

* The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

* We’ll hear from MJF