Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s AEW Collision, two matches were announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and MAX. The first is ‘Bounty’ match, in which Bryan Keith tries to collect the bounty on Will Ospreay set up by Don Callis. Next, Deonna Purrazzo faces Harley Cameron. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Bounty Match: Bryan Keith vs. Will Ospreay

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

This Wednesday, 2/26@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@bountykeith vs @WillOspreay On the path to the steel cage at Revolution, @TheDonCallis has hired a bounty hunter to hurt The Aerial Assassin:

Bryan Keith vs Will Ospreay

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/kHuSt9yTWO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2025