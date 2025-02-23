wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s AEW Collision, two matches were announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and MAX. The first is ‘Bounty’ match, in which Bryan Keith tries to collect the bounty on Will Ospreay set up by Don Callis. Next, Deonna Purrazzo faces Harley Cameron. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Bounty Match: Bryan Keith vs. Will Ospreay
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

