Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Two matches and a segment have been announced for next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX. Cope will take on Claudio Castagnoli, while Toni Storm battles Penelope Ford. Meanwhile, the Owen Hart Cup tournament brackets will be revealed. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale & Swerve Strickland

* Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

* Will Ospreay returns

* Owen Hart Cup tournament brackets revealed