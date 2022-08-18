wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 8-24-22 Image Credit: AEW

A big card is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. United Empire
Jay Lethal vs. Dax Harwood

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

