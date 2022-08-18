wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 17, 2022
A big card is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* AEW Undisputed World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. United Empire
Jay Lethal vs. Dax Harwood
