wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday live on TBS:
* Best Of Seven Match Three: The Elite (0-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-0)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood
* Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.
* Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from MJF
