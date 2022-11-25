wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-30-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday live on TBS:

* Best Of Seven Match Three: The Elite (0-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-0)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood
* Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.
* Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from MJF

