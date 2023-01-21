Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has more matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite following Friday night’s Rampage. The updated card for Wednesday night’s show on TBS is as follows:

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

* Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. JungleHOOK

* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti

* Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

* Family therapy session with The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and The Gunns