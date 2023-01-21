wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has more matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite following Friday night’s Rampage. The updated card for Wednesday night’s show on TBS is as follows:

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews
* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho
* Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. JungleHOOK
* Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti
* Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage
* Family therapy session with The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and The Gunns

