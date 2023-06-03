Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS:

* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside

* We’ll hear from MJF