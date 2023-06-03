wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS:
* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside
* We’ll hear from MJF
